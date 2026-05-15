AI-driven advertising depends on reliable data infrastructure

ORLANDO, Fla. — Digital advertising moves fast. Every time an ad loads online, systems may be bidding, targeting, measuring and reporting results in fractions of a second.

Behind that speed is a less visible challenge. Companies need reliable data systems that can store, retrieve and share information quickly across many parts of the advertising process.

Jeet Mehta, a software engineer and former senior software development engineer at Amazon, said data infrastructure is becoming more important as advertising systems grow more complex.

Jeet Mehta

“Every high-performing AdTech system rests on one truth: if your data access layer is fragmented, your decisions will always lag behind your users,” Mehta said.

Mehta explores that issue in his book, Engineering Ad Tech Distributed Systems That Power the Internet’s Largest Marketplace, which focuses on the storage and infrastructure challenges behind large-scale advertising systems.

In digital advertising, different systems may handle bidding, targeting, measurement, attribution and reporting. When those systems rely on separate data stores, companies can run into problems such as duplicated records, inconsistent reporting or slower campaign decisions.

Mehta said one answer is a more unified data layer that allows different systems to access information in a consistent way.

“A unified storage layer is not about replacing every system,” Mehta said. “It is about giving every system the same voice. Once data speaks a common language, optimization becomes easier.”

The issue has become more important as advertising expands across websites, apps, streaming platforms and connected devices, each creating new data and reporting needs.

Mehta said resilient systems are especially important because small failures can have large effects when traffic volumes are high.

“Engineering resilience means building systems that can fail gracefully and recover intelligently,” Mehta said. “In AdTech, that line defines whether a campaign succeeds or collapses.”

A unified storage approach can also help teams reduce duplication and improve reliability. Instead of each function building around its own isolated system, teams can use shared interfaces that make data easier to access, process and analyze.

It can also help advertising teams respond faster when traffic spikes, campaigns change or new channels are added.

As artificial intelligence becomes more common in advertising, reliable data systems may become even more important. AI-supported tools depend on accessible, accurate and secure data to make useful recommendations or automate decisions.

For businesses, that means the next stage of advertising technology may not be driven only by better algorithms. It may also depend on stronger systems behind the scenes.

“The next wave of AdTech innovation will not just be about new algorithms,” Mehta said. “It will be about better data: accessible, secure and ready for intelligent use.”

For advertisers and technology teams, the message is straightforward. Fast campaigns need fast data, but they also need systems that can stay reliable as digital advertising becomes more automated, more fragmented and more data-heavy.

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