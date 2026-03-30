Air Force and UCF partner to strengthen nuclear science research

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scientists from the Air Force Technical Applications Center are working with professors and students at University of Central Florida through a partnership aimed at strengthening research and workforce development in nuclear science.

The collaboration took place during the fall 2025 semester under an Educational Partnership Agreement between the two organizations, allowing Air Force experts to share real-world applications of radiochemistry and nuclear forensics with UCF students.

Officials said Jonathan Holton, chief of AFTAC’s research and development relationships branch, and 1st Lt. Piper Gray, a nuclear physicist and chemistry team lead, gave presentations to chemistry students studying under Associate Professor Vasileios Anagnostopoulos, who directs UCF’s Nuclear Regulatory Commission fellowships program.

UCF C Airforce Group photo (UCF)

The presentations focused on AFTAC’s role in nuclear treaty monitoring, global nuclear forensics and radiochemistry laboratory work.

Students asked questions about radiation safety, lab analysis technology, career opportunities and the challenges of working with radioactive materials in federal science roles.

An Educational Partnership Agreement is a formal arrangement between a defense laboratory and an academic institution designed to share technology, expand research and support education in science, technology, engineering and math fields.

Dr. Matthew Loving, AFTAC’s scientific technology information officer, said the goal is to encourage students to pursue careers in science and public service.

“This collaboration allows our center to leverage the cutting-edge research and expertise of academic institutions, while providing universities with the advantage to work on real-world challenges and access unique government facilities and resources,” Loving said.

After the seminar, students and Air Force personnel toured UCF’s radiochemistry lab, mass spectrometry facility and materials characterization center.

Anagnostopoulos said the partnership helps prepare students for critical roles tied to national security.

“This partnership with the Air Force Technical Applications Center represents more than collaboration. It is a strategic investment in the future of national security,” he said.

AFTAC is based at Patrick Space Force Base and serves as the nation’s nuclear treaty monitoring center.

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