Allure Lounge nears downtown Orlando debut as hiring begins and permits finalize

The new fine-dining restaurant Allure Lounge is nearing completion after months of delays, with plans to open in downtown Orlando soon as it finalizes permits and begins hiring staff to enhance the local dining scene.

It’s been well over a year since Laura Ortenzio told The Community Paper that Allure Lounge signed a 10-year lease at 13 W. Pine St. At the time, the business’s chief financial officer told the paper it would be a few months until Allure was open.

While the project has moved along slowly, there are signs the eatery expects to get its certificate of occupancy soon. First, an email from the owner and operator Patrick Hamadi sent on Jan. 6 to Economic Development Coordinator Michael Whiteman said 90% of work was completed at that point, the general contractor was confident the certificate of occupancy was forthcoming, and all license applications were submitted, with some pre-approved pending the issuance of the certificate of occupancy.

