Altamonte Springs opening sandbag locations ahead of expected heavy rainfall

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The City of Altamonte Springs has announced that it has opened two sandbag locations in anticipation of heavy rain this evening and throughout the week.

The sandbag locations will be at the Altamonte Springs SunRail station and the Westmonte Recreation Center beginning Thursday.

Both locations open at 3 p.m. on Thursday and stay open until 6 p.m. or while supplies last.

They will open again Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or while supplies last.

The locations are self-serve, and shovels are not provided, but City staff are onsite for those who require assistance.

Households are limited to 15 bags.

If you need more information, you can contact the city at 407-571-8000 during normal business hours or 407-571-8686 for after-hours questions.

