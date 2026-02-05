Altamonte Springs police investigate e-bike crash with serious injuries

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Police in Altamonte Springs are investigating a crash in which a vehicle struck a person on an e-bike.

The crash happened around 6:07 a.m. on SR-434 and Gateway Drive, not far from Seminole State College.

Police said a person has been hospitalized with critical injuries following the crash.

The accident has forced the closure of State Route 434 between Hillview Drive and Gateway Drive.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes around the closure.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department has not released further details regarding the circumstances of the collision or the identities of those involved.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

