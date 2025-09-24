VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Today, Amazon opened a new robotics fulfillment center in Daytona Beach, emphasizing a significant regional investment.

The $200 million facility on Bellevue Avenue is anticipated to generate over a thousand jobs, offering starting wages of $19 per hour plus benefits.

The new facility is part of Amazon’s $38 billion investment across the state.

Channel 9 gave the facility a behind-the-scenes look, highlighting its advanced robotics technology.

Amazon opens new $200 million robotics fulfillment center in Central Florida Today, Amazon opened a new robotics fulfillment center in Daytona Beach, emphasizing a significant investment in the region. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group