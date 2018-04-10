  • Amber Alert for 10-month-old Miami boy canceled

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    UPDATE: The Amber Alert for 10-month-old Noah Florvil has been canceled. No information was released about the boy's disappearance.

    EARLIER: An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 10-month-old boy, officials said.

    Noah Forvil was last seen Sunday night in the area of the 6600th block of NW 12th Avenue in Miami.

    The boy was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants and no shoes, officials said.

    Video: AMBER Alerts - What You Need to Know

    Noah might be with an Hispanic woman who goes by the name of “Bella” who has blond hair with a green streak in the front, last seen wearing a purple and pink bra, purple jacket and black tights with a green, yellow and red flower.

    No other details have been released.

    This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com and Eyewitness News for updates.

    Read: How is an Amber Alert issued?

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Amber Alert for 10-month-old Miami boy canceled

  • Headline Goes Here

    Update: Missing girl, 12, found in South Florida

  • Headline Goes Here

    Update: One injured after fire breaks out at Pirates Dinner Adventure…

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Video shows firecracker set off at Florida Mall as shoppers…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Person of interest sought after Orange County woman's death ruled homicide