Amber Alert for 10-month-old Miami boy canceled

UPDATE: The Amber Alert for 10-month-old Noah Florvil has been canceled. No information was released about the boy's disappearance.
EARLIER: An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 10-month-old boy, officials said.
Noah Forvil was last seen Sunday night in the area of the 6600th block of NW 12th Avenue in Miami.
The boy was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants and no shoes, officials said.
Noah might be with an Hispanic woman who goes by the name of “Bella” who has blond hair with a green streak in the front, last seen wearing a purple and pink bra, purple jacket and black tights with a green, yellow and red flower.
No other details have been released.
#Miami, #Florida #AMBERAlert. For most current information, go to https://t.co/mFM2yERviy— AMBER Alert (@AMBERAlert) April 9, 2018
