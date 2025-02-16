AMBER ALERT: 4-year-old daughter has been located

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Broward Sheriff’s Office V.I.P.E.R. deputies located the vehicle, the daughter Seraphina Gingles (4), and Nathan Gingles, who were involved in the AMBER alert issued earlier today.

Seraphina Gingles (4) and Mary Gingles (34) were issued a Florida AMBER Alert this morning and Channel Nine is still waiting on additional information regarding the Mother of the child.

Seraphina was last seen wearing light-colored clothing, and Mary Gingles was last seen wearing an orange flower shirt and tan shorts.

Read: Orlando church to hold celebration of life for home invasion victim

They were last seen in the area of the 5800 block of Plum Bay Parkway in Tamarac, Florida.

They may be in the company of Nathan Gingles, who was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

They may be traveling in a 2016, silver BMW X3 SUV, Texas tag number 5DV2950.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group