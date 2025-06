MAITLAND, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department and the Maitland Fire Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Sunday morning off of S Lakewood Drive.

According to SCFD the fire started in a shed between two homes and rapidly spread after an explosion.

No injuries were reported from the explosion.

The fire remains under investigation.

