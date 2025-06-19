An organization that is partly based in Florida is rescuing Americans in Israel

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A non-profit partly based in Florida has boots on the ground in the Middle East working to get Americans out of Israel.

Project Dynamo has teams in different areas, including Cyprus.

James Judge says he’s one of the members working on seaborne missions, getting Americans out by boat. Judge says they’re moving people from Israel to Cyprus and crossing into Jordan, out of harm’s way.

Their goal is to get people to safety. From there, Judge says people book flights to continue their journey out of the Middle East.

So far, Judge says they’ve rescued well over 100 Americans. The first 30 included a group of military veterans on a retreat to Israel.

He says Project Dynamo is prepared to help rescue a thousand people a week.

“Our plan, we’re moving approximately two to three buses of Americans out a day right now,” said Judge.

Judge says the biggest hurdle they face is funding, and they hope people donate to help them continue their mission. He says it costs about $1,000 per person to evacuate.

“As long as the need is here, we’ll be here. When Americans are in harm’s way we want to make sure they get home. We believe if you’ve got a passport, and it’s got the United States of America on it, you’re entitled to come home if you run into trouble and get jammed up. Until the American government takes control, we’ll be here rescuing Americans." he says.

