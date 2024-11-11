Animal Kingdom upgrades and changes pushed into 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

As part of Walt Disney Co.’s $17 billion Orlando investment, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts will transform parts of Animal Kingdom, and work will soon be underway.

The theme park company on Oct. 17 filed an environmental resource permit application with the South Florida Water Management District outlining plans to modify infrastructure at Dinoland, U.S.A., a 12.87-acre themed area.

Construction was originally planned to begin in fall 2024, but announcements of the area’s closure date for early January indicates the timeline was pushed.

