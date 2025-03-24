The Annual Arts and Heart 5k Run and Walk will be hosted in Orlando for the third time

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is partnering with Hebni Nutrition and the Fresh Bus Stop to host the third annual Arts and Heart 5K on April 19, 2025.

The event will be from 8 to 11:30 a.m., with the 5 K beginning at 8 a.m. The Annual Arts and Heart 5k Run and Walk will be held at Lake Lorna Doone Park, the City of Orlando’s local park.

Attendees will receive free resources and produce. This event seeks to foster good health and wellness within the community by providing health resources and nutrition education to encourage community members to take control of their health.

For more information, visit here.

