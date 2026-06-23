Another Broken Egg Cafe launches summer menu with Champagne Lobster Omelette

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another Broken Egg Cafe has launched a new summer menu, including a Champagne Lobster Omelette and several Southern-inspired brunch dishes.

The seasonal menu is available now at participating locations through Aug. 9.

The daytime dining chain has several locations across the greater Orlando area.

The new Champagne Lobster Omelette is filled with Boursin cheese and topped with champagne butter-sautéed North American lobster and langostino, grape tomatoes and green onions.

The dish is served with an English muffin and a choice of grits or country potatoes.

Other seasonal menu items include Peach Cobbler French Toast, Low Country Shrimp and Fried Green Tomato Benedict, and Raspberry White Chocolate Pancakes.

Peach Cobbler French Toast Other seasonal menu items include Peach Cobbler French Toast, Low Country Shrimp and Fried Green Tomato Benedict, and Raspberry White Chocolate Pancakes. (AARON VAN SWEARINGEN)

The summer lineup also includes several seasonal drinks, including a Grand Mimosa, Tito’s Raspberry Lemonade, Spiked Raspberry White Chocolate Cold Brew and a non-alcoholic Raspberry Peach Palmer.

“Summer brunch has become the moment everyone is building their weekends around, and that tells you something about what people are craving right now,” said Joel Reynders, vice president of culinary and corporate executive chef at Another Broken Egg Cafe. “It’s not just great food, but a reason to slow down, pull up a chair and actually be present with the ones they love.”

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