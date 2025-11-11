Another cold night ahead after record lows

ORLANDO, Fla. — Coming off of record cold both this morning and this afternoon, we’re setting up for another cold night - though not quite as cold for some.

With light winds and clear skies, plus temperatures dropping into the 30s, we’ll be setting up for patchy frost over the interior/west by daybreak.

The one element in our favor is the very dry air still in place which should limit the amount of frost overnight.

