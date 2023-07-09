Another day of record breaking temperatures, storms expected tonight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Keep those cold drinks close by.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Meteorologist George Waldenberg said cities like Melbourne saw another record high 95-degree day.

During the overnight, the rain that does develop will be pretty spotty, and not everyone gets showers to cool things off.

Read: Troopers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run Volusia County crash

Regardless, if lightning does develop in your neighborhood, take cover inside until things quickly settle down, and then you can resume your outdoor activities.

Read: FDLE’s “Dog Days of Summer” campaign returns this summer

Tomorrow, the hotter-than-normal temperatures will continue.

No surprises there, but there’s a much higher chance of afternoon storms.

Watch for areas of torrential rain and dangerous lightning from mid-afternoon through the p.m. drive, even some through dinnertime.

Read: Deputies ask for public’s help in Orlando shooting death investigation

This will be the trend for the week ahead and even hotter than usual with scattered p.m. storms.

Finally, we’re monitoring the tropics, and while there aren’t any threats to Florida right now, a distant low-pressure area has an outside chance of developing later this week over the Central Atlantic, possibly even getting named (the next name is Don).

While staying far away from us. into late July, we’ll monitor additional tropical waves that push off the West coast of Africa to see if any will develop.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group