Another Lake County road closed in wake of historic weekend storms

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lakeshore Drive in Lake County is closed between West Woodward Avenue and Eustis Road due to flooding from this week’s heavy rain.

Lake County crews, with support from the Florida Division of Emergency Management, are actively working to pump water from the affected areas to prevent further damage.

Traffic is being redirected, and drivers are advised to allow extra travel time and exercise caution in the area.

The road closure is in response to significant flooding caused by recent heavy rainfall, and it will remain in effect until further notice.

Lake County Emergency Management has thanked residents for their patience as flood recovery efforts continue.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group