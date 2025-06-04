Another teen, mother arrested in stabbing of teen in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has announced two more arrests connected to a teenager’s stabbing on May 14.

Detectives say a group of teenagers jumped and stabbed a 15-year-old as he was walking home from school.

The victim survived but had to get stitches and staples.

A 15-year-old has now been arrested after the sheriff said cellphone data and other evidence tied him to the attack.

This suspect’s mother was also arrested. Chitwood said she gave a false alibi for her son.

This development follow the arrest of a 13-year-old days after the attack.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group