Apopka Police announces Cops N’ Cones event in partnership with Dairy Queen

APOPKA, Fla. — The Apopka Police Department announced that it will hold a free ice cream event for kids on March 18, 2025, from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The event is called Cops N’ Cones and is being done in partnership with a local Apopka Dairy Queen at 803 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, FL 32703.

Kids can meet officers in a safe, friendly environment and get free ice cream as a bonus.

Apopka Police To Host Cop N' Cones In Partnership with Dairy Queen (Apopka Police Department)





