Apopka police charge man with child neglect after 2-year-old found wandering alone

APOPKA, Fla. - A man has been charged with child neglect after a 2-year-old was found wandering alone Thursday morning, Apopka police said.
Officers said the child was found by a woman on her way to work around 7 a.m. in the area of 8th Street and South Highland Avenue.
The child was found outside by himself in 60-degree weather without shoes or a jacket, police said.
After police arrived, a roommate said the child was crying and walked out of the house around 7 a.m.
After the child was secured, Jorge Castandea came to the home and told officers what allegedly occurred.
Castandea told officers he left the child at the home to pick up his 5-year-old niece. He said that everyone at the home was sleeping and he did not tell anyone he was leaving because it normally takes 20 minutes to pick up his niece, according to a report.
Officers arrested Castandea and charged him with child neglect.
