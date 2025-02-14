Police locate man missing from Apopka ‘in good condition’

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka police have located the man who was previously reported to be missing and endangered.

Apopka police updated the public that Benisse Mervil has been found safe, well, and in good condition.

Investigators released photos of Benisse Mervil, age 69 after Apopka Police said Mervil disappeared around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

He was last seen walking in the area of Davis Court and South Park Avenue in Apopka.

Investigators described Mervil as:

Age: 69 years

Height: 5 ft. 9 in.

Weight: 170 lbs.

Hair: Bald

Eyes: Brown

Last seen wearing a purple shirt, a red and black sweater, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Thank you for the help regarding Benisse Mervil and for assisting the Apopka Police Department.

Benisse Mervil: Missing and Endangered Apopka police said Mervil was last seen Thursday evening near Davis Court and Park Avenue. (Apopka Police Department)

