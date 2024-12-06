Apopka police seeking tips on ‘missing and endangered’ woman

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka police say a woman is missing and they are hoping tips from the public will help them find her.

Police said Theodora Lovett, 49, was last seen in the area of 8th Street and Washington Avenue in Apopka.

Theodora Lovett Apopka police say Lovett is missing and endangered. (Apopka Police Department)

Investigators believe Lovett left the area on foot sometime after 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.

READ: Orange County jury awards Tyre Sampson’s family millions in thrill ride death civil lawsuit

Police consider her missing and endangered.

Lovett is described as:

Height: 5′9″ tall

Weight: 150 lbs.

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Last seen wearing: Blue jean pants and black boots.

The Apopka Police Department is asking anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of Lovett to call 407-703-1757.

READ: Toys for Tots hosts ‘Drive-up, Drop-off’ toy drive Friday in downtown Orlando

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group