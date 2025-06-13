Apopka sisters fight for parents’ return after deportation

APOPKA, Fla. — An Apopka family is distressed after their parents were sent back to Guatemala. The two American-born daughters spoke out today, asking for their parents to be allowed to come home. This story shows how tough immigration rules can be for families.

The parents, Esvin Juarez and Rosmeri Miranda, were recently deported. Esvin, who owns a small business and has four American kids, was held by immigration officers and then sent away. Rosmeri was also held and is now deported. The family says Esvin was even trying to get a special visa for crime victims, because he was attacked in 2021.

Beverly Juarez, one of the daughters, shared her family’s history in the U.S. “My mom and my dad are Guatemalans who have been together for over 20 years,” she said. “They came into the country illegally a long time ago. They missed a court date because they were scared, and then they were ordered to leave.” Beverly explained that her dad had been working with immigration officials since 2010 to try and become legal.

Groups like the Immigrants Are Welcome Here Coalition and Hope CommUnity Center are supporting the family. Felipe Sosa, who runs the Hope CommUnity Center, said the family wants a fair chance. “What we are asking for is simple and lawful: a stay of deportation so this family can have a full and fair chance to present their case,” Sosa explained. This means they want the deportation stopped so a judge can hear their full story.

However, not everyone agrees with the family’s plea. U.S. Congressman Randy Fine supported the deportations. He said, “I think it’s a great day. Two more illegal immigrants sent home.” He believes the parents are fully responsible for the situation.

“The only people who bear any responsibility for this situation are the illegal immigrant parents who did this, he added.”

State Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith stood with the Juarez family, saying, “Today we are all the Juarez family because we are all immigrants.”

The family and their supporters hope that officials will show understanding and allow the Juarez parents to reunite with their children. Their story highlights the real impact of immigration rules on families.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group