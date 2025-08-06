Apopka Wildlife Drive closed Fridays for slope stabilization work

APOPKA, Fla. — The Apopka Wildlife Drive will be closed for the next three Fridays due to slope stabilization work.

Crews from the Saint Johns River Water Management District will be conducting the stabilization work, ensuring the safety and integrity of the area.

Despite the Friday closures, the park will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays, allowing visitors to enjoy the natural beauty of the area during the weekend.

Additionally, the Lake Apopka Loop Trail will stay accessible to pedestrians throughout the construction period, providing an alternative route for those looking to explore the park.

