Area of low pressure is expected to form in the Caribbean later this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a quiet week in the tropics, things may change in the coming days in the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center has circled an area in the western Caribbean as an official area of interest.

A region of low pressure is expected to form in this region later in the week.

This area could organize further and become a tropical depression late week into next weekend.

The hurricane center is giving this region a 40% chance of development.

Forecast models are beginning to come to agreement of something developing in this region.

It is too early to know any exact track or intensity, however many systems in this region in November tend to drift northeastward.

It is also too early to know if Florida could be impacted by the complex. However, it more likely the system would stay southeast of the state.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest on the tropics.

