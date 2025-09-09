Armed and dangerous suspects on the run after robbery in Eustis

EUSTIS, Fla. — The Eustis Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects involved in an armed robbery.

Police said the robbery happened at the Discount Wine and Beer Outlet on East Orange Avenue last Saturday.

Three individuals entered the store and stole over $2,600, several liquor bottles, and the clerk’s car.

Officers said one suspect, who brandished a gun during the robbery, has been arrested.

Investigators are still searching for the other two suspects, described as wearing a black hoodie and a bright red hoodie.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Eustis PD.

