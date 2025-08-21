Armed felon accused of attempted carjackings, kidnappings, and shooting in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Deputies in Sumter County said a man was arrested after a violent crime spree in The Villages.

Officials said Christopher Alan Grant was arrested on Wednesday after he threatened citizens and attempted carjackings.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple 911 calls reporting Grant’s attempts to enter vehicles and brandishing a firearm at the Walgreens and Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

During the incident, Grant discharged a firearm into an occupied vehicle and threatened multiple victims.

Deputies arrested Grant and said he was in possession of a loaded pistol.

Investigations revealed that several victims were assaulted and forcibly moved against their will.

Deputies said Grant is a convicted felon who was out of compliance with felony registration requirements.

He faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, battery, armed carjacking, shooting into an occupied vehicle, criminal mischief, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and failure to register as a felon.

Grant is currently held without bond at the Sumter County jail.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group