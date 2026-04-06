Flagler County woman turns herself in newborn death investigation

PALM COAST, Fla. — A grand jury in Flagler County has charged a 20-year-old woman from Palm Coast with several serious offenses related to the death of a newborn earlier this year.

The indictment issued in Florida’s 7th Judicial Circuit charges Anne Mae Demegillo with first-degree premeditated murder, aggravated child abuse, and failure to report a death with the intent to conceal or alter evidence.

Authorities say Demegillo has since turned herself in and is being held without bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

The case began early on March 6, when the Flagler County Emergency Communications Center received a call requesting a welfare check.

The caller informed dispatchers that Demegillo had sent messages stating she had been secretly pregnant and had unexpectedly given birth at home. The messages indicated that the baby was born alive and crying, but something had happened to the infant afterward.

Deputies visited Demegillo’s home and spoke with her. She mentioned she wasn’t sure if she was pregnant but started having intense abdominal pain around 3 a.m. on March 5. She then told deputies she gave birth in her bathroom toilet.

Demegillo reportedly told authorities she thought the infant was dead after birth. Rather than calling emergency services, she put the baby in a duffel bag and hid it in her closet, then went about her day.

Later that evening, after returning home from a theater performance in New Smyrna Beach, she buried the infant in a shallow grave in her backyard.

Investigators allege that at no point did Demegillo seek medical assistance or report the birth or death to authorities.

The case will now proceed through the court system as prosecutors pursue the charges.

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