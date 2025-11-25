Armed threat leads to hours-long SWAT standoff inside Titusville home, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A man in Titusville is facing charges after a stand-off with police.

Officers said Julius D. Castellon, 22, refused to surrender to police and barricaded himself inside his home, leading to a standoff with Titusville SWAT.

Police said the incident happened Monday morning after reports of a man threatening family members with a firearm inside a home on Gray Avenue.

Officers safely relocated the family members and identified Castellon as the suspect.

Despite efforts by crisis negotiators to convince Castellon to surrender, he remained barricaded for over three hours.

Castellon faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person subject to an injunction.

He is currently held at the Brevard County jail with no bond.

