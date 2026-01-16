Army veteran accused of randomly killing Ocala man gardening in his front yard

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala police chief released new details about the man accused of killing a man who was gardening in his front yard.

A 29-year-old Army veteran named Isaac Toye has been identified as the suspect in the shooting death of 57-year-old Harold Harper.

Harper was killed while tending to his garden in Ocala.

According to Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken, Toye attempted to purchase a gun two days prior to the shooting but did not leave with the firearm due to a three-day waiting period.

Investigators have not yet established a motive for the shooting, which they believe was random in nature.

Chief Balken indicated that the incident appeared unprovoked and without any known links between Toye and Harper.

Furthermore, law enforcement is facing challenges in their investigation as some individuals who may have assisted Toye in moving around Ocala have not been cooperating.

According to chief Balken, their lack of cooperation is hindering ongoing efforts to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

