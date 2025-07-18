Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Kissimmee hotel

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee police have arrested a man in a homicide investigation.

Police say George Bernal, 37, shot and killed Jordan Hill on July 7.

The arrest affidavit states that surveillance video shows the two together at Ambassador Inn on West Vine Street. Police say Bernal shot Hill in the chest in the parking lot, then punched him in the head before fleeing the scene.

A witness also picked Bernal out of a photo lineup.

Police say Bernal was picked up on unrelated drug charges before they obtained an arrest warrant for first-degree murder.

The motive was not specified.

