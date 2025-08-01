Volusia County driver clocked at 105 mph in 45 mph zone, sheriff says

DELEON, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office made another notable super speeder arrest this week for Handam, 22, after he was caught driving at 105 mph in a 45 mph zone on CR 3 in DeLeon Springs.

Anthony Handam’s arrest comes under Florida’s new Super Speeder law, which took effect on July 1. The law imposes fines and potential jail time for those caught driving over 100 mph or exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 mph.

Florida’s Super Speeder law is designed to reduce dangerous driving and improve road safety by targeting excessively high speeds. Officers say that the law aims to discourage reckless driving by penalizing drivers who exceed 100 mph or travel more than 50 mph over the speed limit.

Local authorities are actively enforcing this law across the state, aiming to reduce dangerous driving behaviors and improve overall road safety.

