Prosecutor wants to revoke bail for suspended Osceola County sheriff’s co-defendant

TAVARES, Fla. — One week after now-suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested on accusations of protecting and expanding a multimillion-dollar illegal gambling enterprise, he remain in jail on $1 million bail.

Three of his co-defendants who have been arrested have all bailed out, including Sharon Fedrick.

Court documents show Fedrick will soon be back before a judge in Orange County in a separate case.

Statewide prosecutors filed a motion to revoke her bail in Orange County court, where Fedrick faces organized fraud charges from a February 2020 case.

Court documents reveal over the course of four years, Fedrick claimed she would turn herself in.

A year after she was originally charged, her attorney claimed in emails to the prosecutor that Fedrick had a surgery and that she needed to heal before turning herself in.

It wasn’t until September 2024 that Fedrick was arrested on her Orange County charges when law enforcement in Osceola County raided the casino tied to the alleged multicounty illegal gambling ring, court records say.

Fedrick was placed in handcuffs after she allegedly gave law enforcement a fake name.

An Orange County judge set her bail at $20,000 for the 2020 case.

However, the prosecutor writes in a motion filed Thursday that “the judge had no way of knowing the extent of Ms. Fedrick’s involvement in the illegal gambling ring in Osceola,” which was still under investigation.

The motion also states while Fedrick was a fugitive in the 2020 case, “she engaged in illegal conduct” at the casino.

The prosecutors say there is an “extreme likelihood” Fedrick will flee again, highlighting that she faces 30 years in prison if found guilty in the illegal gambling case.

Fedrick’s attorney claimed in her first appearance, she’s cooperated with the investigation since she was arrested.

The prosecutor says there is no bail condition that would be reasonable to ensure Fedrick shows up to appearances.

A bail revocation hearing will be held before an Orange County judge on June 23.

