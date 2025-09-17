Arrests made in multicounty car burglary, identify theft ring

TAMPA, Fla. — State investigators have arrested six people in connection with a multiyear series of car break-ins across the state.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said the suspects are connected to the “Felony Lane Gang” out of Fort Lauderdale. He said they are responsible for more than 200 vehicle burglaries in five counties between March 2021 and May 2023.

He said the suspects stole wallets and purses, and used the victims’ ID information to cash forged checks and fraudulently withdraw money from bank accounts.

Uthmeier said the defendants stole more than $385,000 in these burglaries, and 55 of the victims were senior citizens.

The suspects’ names were not released.

