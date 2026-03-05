Artemis II a step closer to launch as NASA launches “NASA Force” talent initiative

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Kennedy Space Center - NASA’s Artemis II rocket could soon return to the launch pad after technicians fixed a helium flow issue that forced a return to the Vehicle Assembly Building.

Engineers discovered a seal in the quick disconnect was blocking the flow.

They removed and reassembled it and are now checking other systems to prevent future delays.

The mission will carry a crew on a 10-day trip around the moon, with Artemis III now set to test systems in low-earth orbit ahead of a moon landing, or landings in 2028.

In order to support these missions and others, NASA and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management launched NASA Force, a new initiative recruiting top engineers and technologists for two-year mission-critical roles.

The program aims to bring fresh expertise from industry into NASA, strengthening the workforce and helping the agency tackle complex challenges in exploration, science, and advanced aerospace technology.

“America’s leadership in space depends on extraordinary talent,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said in a written statement. He added, “NASA Force will help us attract the next generation of innovators ready to tackle the toughest challenges in exploration and aerospace technology.”

