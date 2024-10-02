‘Ask about our butterfly’: Sanford police launch domestic violence campaign

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are spreading awareness of domestic violence with the help of a butterfly.

Police officers will wear a purple ribbon or butterfly on their uniform during the October campaign.

This will help support victims of domestic violence.

The Sanford Police Department hopes it can spark conversation about what the butterfly means.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month was first observed in the United States in 1987.

Participating officers will also walk 31 miles this month to say, “Running hurts, love shouldn’t.”

On Oct. 31, the community is welcome to cheer on the police officers or join them on their final miles together at the Lake Monroe Riverwalk.

Participants and spectators should wear purple.

The gathering point will be at Veteran’s Memorial Park at 9 a.m.

Parking will be available along the Riverwalk, and the parking lot will be at Hood Ave and Seminole Blvd.

Florida’s domestic violence hotline is available any time, day or night. That phone number is 1-800-500-1119. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.

