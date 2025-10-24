Aston Martin planning new luxury apartments in Daytona Beach Shores

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Aston Martin is bringing new luxury living to Daytona Beach Shores.

Aston Martin has announced a partnership with Valor Real Estate Development to build an “ultra-luxury residential project” in Daytona Beach Shores.

The 18-story complex will be called Aston Martin Residences Daytona Beach Shores. It will be located at 3411 South Atlantic Ave.

The new luxury residences are expected to be completed in 2029.

Aston Martin Residences Daytona Beach Shores will have 86 residential units and cover approximately 320,000 square feet. It will includes two parking floors and two penthouse floors containing a total of eight ultra-luxury double-height units.

