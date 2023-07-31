‘Astronomically hot’: Orlando’s homeless shelters see more people pass out, burn feet as temps soar

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida homeless shelters are seeing the number of people needing medical attention skyrocket as summer temperatures continue to soar.

Eric Gray, executive director of the Christian Service Center, said the number of people they’re seeing pass out from the heat has tripled. He said they’re having to call ambulances on average three times a day.

“When you’re sleeping outdoors and the heat index at midnight is still 95 degrees, which it was many times last week, you’re not having a chance for your body to sort of recover,” Gray said.

Daytime highs hit the mid-90s this weekend in Orlando, but heat index values reached between 105 and 110 across most of Central Florida.

Read: Here’s how hot and extreme the summer has been, and it’s only halfway over

“It’s been astronomically hot,” said Samona Forbes, who is homeless.

“The heat is unbearable,” Willie Taylor, who is also homeless, said. “It’s like some days you can’t breathe. You get dizzy. You pass out.”

Both Taylor and Forbes said they’ve collapsed from the extreme heat this month.

Read: Study reveals extreme heat costs healthcare system $1 billion each summer

“I got overheated and I passed out,” Taylor said. “I mean, I woke up I was sweating real bad. I didn’t know where I was.”

Gray said they’re also seeing people walk into the center with burnt feet.

Sometimes it’s minor other times, it’s third-degree burns.

Read: Biden announces measures to address extreme heat

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 9 ways to protect yourself from extreme heat (WFTV.com News Staff)

“If you if you’re walking across the pavement, it’s 180 degrees in direct sunlight,” Gray said. “So we see people walk around literally that have tried to strap leaves to their feet. I mean it’s that level of severe.”

Gray said because of the high temperatures and need in the community, the center expanded its cooling center this summer and opens up additional space once the heat index hits 103.

He said they’re also providing shoes for people, but they always need more donations.

You can learn more about how to donate here.

Read: 9 tips to prevent dehydration in extreme heat

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group