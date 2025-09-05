Atlantic disturbance nears storm formation, but path remains unclear

ORLANDO, Fla. — Invest 91L is slowly moving through the Atlantic with a high 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm this weekend.

The system is currently benefiting from warm water and low wind shear, which are conducive to its development.

While the development of Invest 91L seems likely, the long-range impacts of the system remain uncertain.

Invest 91L Spaghetti Plots

Meteorologists are closely monitoring the system as it progresses, although the exact location and potential impact areas have not been specified.

As Invest 91L continues to develop, authorities and residents in potentially affected areas are advised to stay informed and prepared for any updates.

Eye on the Tropics

