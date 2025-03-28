Attempted murder suspect faces new charges after leading police on cross-county chase, records show

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of trying to kill someone and then leading police on a cross-county chase is facing new charges for the crime.

24-year-old Jordan Bailey was already facing Attempted 1st Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon charge, stemming from a March 13th shooting in Kissimmee. Court records show Bailey also faces an Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude charge in Orange County.

An arrest report obtained by Channel 9 shows Orange County deputies involved in the chase became increasingly concerned with public safety.

Deputies said the chase started in Osceola County but Orange County deputies also began chasing Bailey once he got off of I-4 on John Young Parkway.

According to the report, Bailey cut through multiple residential neighborhoods, blowing past 35 mph speed limits and endangering other drivers.

Deputies said Bailey was spotted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office cutting through a busy Publix parking lot on John Young Parkway, eventually turning onto Colonial Drive and then getting on I-4 again.

Court documents show deputies continued to chase Bailey on the interstate until he got off at Par Street, cut through a Circle K gas station and eventually traveled northbound on Clay Street.

That’s where a deputy ended the chase with a PIT maneuver, a specialized law enforcement technique, that caused Bailey’s truck to spin out and come to a stop.

“I feared that his wanton and reckless driving behavior was a grave threat to public safety,” said the deputy who conducted the PIT Maneuver.

Sources told us Bailey was wanted for a domestic violence-related shooting in Kissimmee.

Witnesses who spoke to Channel 9 said the victim was shot at least twice in the face on March 13th.

Kissimmee police said that the victim is in stable condition and is expected to survive.









