Audit Uncovers Issues in Seminole County Elections Office

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Amy Pennock has completed an internal audit of her office, revealing several concerns stemming from the previous administration under former Supervisor Chris Anderson.

Pennock, who assumed office in January 2025 after defeating Anderson in the August 2024 Republican primary, reported that many poll workers hired during the 2024 election cycle lacked proper employment verification. She stated, “We were unable to locate HR files documentation, and have been unable to verify or validate that E-Verify was done on a significant portion of the poll workers.”

Additionally, the audit found that the previous administration did not address a voter’s request for an administrative hearing to restore voting rights. Pennock noted, “The office was requested for an administrative hearing in August, and there was no follow-up on that.”

The audit also highlighted a negative office culture and unexpected legal expenses totaling 161,000, attributed to actions taken during Anderson’s tenure. Pennock emphasized her commitment to improving the office’s operations, stating, “This is not how this office is going to look or run, and we’re going to put that in the past.”

An external financial audit by a private firm is currently underway, with results expected in the coming months.

