2 Chihuahuas save Shih Tzu from coyote

They may have the anger of 10,000 men, but despite their small size, two Chihuahuas saved another small dog from a coyote attack in Arizona.

The dogs’ owner told KPNX that she never saw a coyote in her neighborhood in Chandler, Arizona, until this past weekend when one came over the fence into her yard.

The wild animal bit her Shih Tzu several times, but her dogs’ barking woke her up.

The barks were from her two Chihuahuas that were trying to chase the coyote away. The heroic dogs’ actions were caught on camera. The video was shared by NBC News and KPNX:

Angel, the Shih Tzu, had four puncture wounds, including one that was near her jugular, Felicia told KPNX.

“It breaks my heart when I hear the horrifying scream, but then it makes me so proud of my two little chihuahuas. The tenacity that they had. I don’t know if it’s bravery or stupidity, but they just kept going back and back at the fence, at the coyote. He wouldn’t give up, but he finally did,” she told the television station.

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