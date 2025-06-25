Local

Axiom 4 Mission Successfully Launches from the Space Coast to the International Space Station

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
SpaceX Private Astronauts SpaceX Falcon 9 crew, left to right, Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Space Research Organization, Tibor Kapu of Hungary, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and commander Peggy Whitson before departing for pad 39A for a mission to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Terry Renna) (Terry Renna/AP)
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Axiom 4 Mission has successfully launched from the Florida Space Coast on Wednesday morning.

The Axiom 4 mission was a crewed launch heading to the International Space Station.

It took off on Wednesday at 2:31 AM from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This mission marks the first flight for the Dragon spacecraft supporting Axiom 4.

Additionally, it is the second flight for the first-stage booster, which previously launched a Starlink mission.

