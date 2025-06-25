Axiom 4 Mission Successfully Launches from the Space Coast to the International Space Station

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Axiom 4 Mission has successfully launched from the Florida Space Coast on Wednesday morning.

The Axiom 4 mission was a crewed launch heading to the International Space Station.

It took off on Wednesday at 2:31 AM from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This mission marks the first flight for the Dragon spacecraft supporting Axiom 4.

Additionally, it is the second flight for the first-stage booster, which previously launched a Starlink mission.

Dragon has separated from Falcon 9’s second stage pic.twitter.com/YXIvBoSOn0 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 25, 2025

