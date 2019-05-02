Baby gorilla graces Animal Kingdom visitors with her presence

WALT DISNEY WORLD, Fla. - A baby gorilla graced visitors of Disney’s Animal Kingdom with her presence for the first time Wednesday morning.
Grace, the newborn female western gorilla, was born May 1, a Disney spokesperson said.
Western gorillas are a critically endangered due to hunting and habitat loss, the spokesperson said.
Disney said the baby is named after the GRACE gorilla sanctuary in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is dedicated to helping gorillas orphaned by poaching.
Disney guests can see Grace and her parents at Animal Kingdom’s Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail.
