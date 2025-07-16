Back-to-back gas station robberies lead to armed kidnapping charges in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said a man was arrested after robbing two gas stations.

Dylan Hope, 20, was arrested overnight after robbing the gas stations in Deltona and threatening clerks by claiming he had a gun, deputies said.

The incidents occurred at two Circle K locations on Howland Boulevard and Elkam Boulevard.

Deputies first responded to the Circle K at 2196 Howland Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. after the clerk reported that the suspect handed him a note demanding money and threatened to shoot him if he did not comply.

Minutes later, a deputy arrived at the Circle K at 2720 Elkam Boulevard, where the suspect was seen forcibly holding the clerk by the neck and dragging him back inside the store as the clerk attempted to escape.

The clerk managed to break free and ran out of the back of the store.

Deputies gave commands to Hope, and he was arrested after walking out of the business.

According to a report, he told detectives that he held the clerk because he was trying to think of a better escape plan.

Hope was charged with two counts of armed robbery, written threats to kill, armed kidnapping, false imprisonment, and petit theft.

He is being held at the Volusia County jail without bond.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group