Back-to-school sales tax holiday ready to start

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In recent years, Florida has held various sales-tax “holidays” covering everything from hurricane supplies to theater tickets.

However, many businesses get excited about the annual tax holidays for back-to-school items.

Florida Retail Federation President and CEO Scott Shalley said Thursday that the 14-day back-to-school holiday, which will start Monday, resembles the end-of-the-year shopping season in its impact on many businesses.

“It’s the proverbial win-win-win in terms of getting our kids ready to go back to school, saving a little money on taxes and providing a little boost for retailers,” Shalley said.

During the back-to-school discount period, which will run through Aug. 11, shoppers will avoid paying sales taxes on clothes, shoes and book bags that cost $100 or less; school supplies that cost $50 or less, learning aids that cost $30 or less; and personal computers that cost $1,500 or less.

The back-to-school holiday was included in a broad tax package (HB 7073) that lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved this year. During an appearance Thursday at Mo’s Bagels & Deli in Aventura, DeSantis said the tax holiday is among several parts of the package “that are going to make a difference for folks.”

“I think it is important that we are able to provide relief for Florida families, particularly given how things have gone up so much (in prices) over the last 3 ½ years,” DeSantis said.

Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris said during the event at Mo’s that the 14 days provide parents with time to plan back-to-school purchases.

“Between work schedules, kids’ activities and other responsibilities, it would be more challenging to take advantage of this if we were limited to just one weekend,” Harris said.

Florida has held back-to-school tax holidays since the late 1990s.

“It’s a legacy holiday. People look forward to it. They take advantage of it. They really take the opportunity to save,” Shalley said. “Our retailers are dialed into it. Our retailers are ready and prepared to have supplemental offerings to generate activity.”

Meanwhile, another tax holiday, what is known as the “Freedom Month” holiday, will end Wednesday. During that holiday, sales taxes aren’t collected on such things as supplies for boating, fishing and camping and tickets purchased for live music events, sporting events, fairs, festivals, theater performances and movies.

Shalley said retailers have reported “varying levels of engagement” on Freedom Month deals, but he said it will take “a little while” to determine the overall impacts.

The back-to-school holiday is projected to save shoppers $97.2 million. Freedom Month carries an estimated $91.8 million savings.

The state will also hold a 14-day tax holiday on disaster-preparedness supplies starting Aug. 24 and a seven-day tax holiday on tools and other work equipment starting in September.

A similar holiday on disaster-preparedness supplies was held during the first two weeks of June, around the start of hurricane season.

