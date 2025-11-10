Bail denied for driver from crash that killed couple on State Road A1A

ORMOND-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — A judge has denied bail for the man accused of killing a husband and wife after crashing into them in Ormond-By-The-Sea on Nov. 1.

Scott March, 63, is facing vehicular homicide charges in the deaths of Julia Lauck, 73, and Tom Lauck, 72.

Tom and Julia Lauck (Source: Cole Osborne)

Troopers say March was speeding when he illegally tried to pass by the Laucks’ Jeep Wrangler on State Road A1A approaching Sandpiper Ridge Drive.

Troopers say when he hit their vehicle, the couple was throw from the Jeep. Tom Lauck died at the scene. Julia Lauck died a few days later.

Julia Lauck‘s children said the crash caused her to break bones and have her leg amputated before she died.

