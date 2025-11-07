Woman dies following State Road A1A crash that also killed her husband

ORMOND-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — A driver allegedly speeding down State Road A1A in Ormond-By-The-Sea on Saturday crashed into a couple, killing the husband. Now his wife has also died.

The family told Channel 9 that Julia Lauck died of her injuries on Thursday. She was 73.

She and her husband, 72-year-old Tom Lauck, were thrown from their Jeep Wrangler when a Corvette hit them while trying to illegally pass, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Tom Lauck died at the scene.

Before she died, Julia Lauck’s children said the crash caused her to lose her leg and suffer a humerus fracture and broken ribs.

The Corvette’s driver, Scott March, was arrested. His charges were upgraded after Julia Lauck died, so he now faces two counts of vehicular homicide.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group