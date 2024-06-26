‘Bands, Brew & BBQ’ returns to SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando brings back the seasonal Bands, Brew & BBQ festival.

The festival runs for eight weekends, from July 6 through August 25.

Visitors are invited to stroll, listen to music and eat barbecue.

Harley-Davidson will be showcasing motorcycles in the park throughout the events.

Read: SeaWorld Orlando announces grand opening for Penguin Trek

On July 14, NASCAR’s Daytona International Speedway will be in the park, giving visitors a NASCAR experience.

Bands will have concerts at the Nautilus Theater; seats can be reserved.

Read: SeaWorld and Aquatica are offering discounts on park tickets for a limited time

The headline concert lineup is as follows:

July 6: Country Airwaves

July 7: Queensrÿche

July 13: Bryan Malpass

July 14: Locash

July 20: Classic Airwaves

July 21: P.O.D

July 27: HayFire

July 28: Mackenzie Porter

Aug 3: The Petty Experience

Aug 4: Hunter Hayes

Aug 10: Red Mint

August 11: Gabby Barrett

Aug 17: Midnight Rodeo

August 18: Quiet Riot

Aug 24: Bo Bice

August 25: Tracy Byrd

Read: Cool off at SeaWorld’s new Antarctic Realm family coaster

In addition to the live performances, Bands, Brew & BBQ will offer over 130 different craft brews, drinks and food.

Foods include:

Kansas City Style Ribs: Hickory Smoked Ribs, Dry Rubbed with Kansas City-Style Seasoning, garnished with a Gherkin

Texas Smoked Brisket: Sliced Brisket, Candied Jalapeño, Pickled Red Onions

Memphis Dry Ribs: Hickory Smoked Baby Back Ribs

BBQ Pulled Pork Loaded Baked Potato: Baked Potato Stuffed with Pulled Pork, Cheese, Green Onions, Sour Cream, Butter, Bacon, topped with BBQ Sauce

Smoked Chicken Leg: Smoked BBQ Chicken Leg Quarter with BBQ Dilled Potatoes

Burnt Ends Slider: Pickled Red Onions, Homemade BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Slider Roll

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage: Served with Cheddar Cubes, Sliced Pickles, Pepperoncini

Smoked ‘N Fried Wings: Jumbo Wings Seasoned, Smoked, then Fried & tossed in Hot Honey BBQ Sauce

Read: Viva La Música kicks off at SeaWorld Orlando this weekend

Visitors can also enjoy craft beers throughout the festival, featuring several local and regional brews like:

Ivanhoe Park Guavacation

Wicked Weed Burst Sour Strawberry Kiwi

Central 28 Show Pigeon IPA

Armed Forces Special Hops

Motorworks Mango Habanero

Click here for more information about the Bands, Brew & BBQ.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group