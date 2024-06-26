‘Bands, Brew & BBQ’ returns to SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando brings back the seasonal Bands, Brew & BBQ festival.
The festival runs for eight weekends, from July 6 through August 25.
Visitors are invited to stroll, listen to music and eat barbecue.
Harley-Davidson will be showcasing motorcycles in the park throughout the events.
On July 14, NASCAR’s Daytona International Speedway will be in the park, giving visitors a NASCAR experience.
Bands will have concerts at the Nautilus Theater; seats can be reserved.
The headline concert lineup is as follows:
- July 6: Country Airwaves
- July 7: Queensrÿche
- July 13: Bryan Malpass
- July 14: Locash
- July 20: Classic Airwaves
- July 21: P.O.D
- July 27: HayFire
- July 28: Mackenzie Porter
- Aug 3: The Petty Experience
- Aug 4: Hunter Hayes
- Aug 10: Red Mint
- August 11: Gabby Barrett
- Aug 17: Midnight Rodeo
- August 18: Quiet Riot
- Aug 24: Bo Bice
- August 25: Tracy Byrd
In addition to the live performances, Bands, Brew & BBQ will offer over 130 different craft brews, drinks and food.
Foods include:
- Kansas City Style Ribs: Hickory Smoked Ribs, Dry Rubbed with Kansas City-Style Seasoning, garnished with a Gherkin
- Texas Smoked Brisket: Sliced Brisket, Candied Jalapeño, Pickled Red Onions
- Memphis Dry Ribs: Hickory Smoked Baby Back Ribs
- BBQ Pulled Pork Loaded Baked Potato: Baked Potato Stuffed with Pulled Pork, Cheese, Green Onions, Sour Cream, Butter, Bacon, topped with BBQ Sauce
- Smoked Chicken Leg: Smoked BBQ Chicken Leg Quarter with BBQ Dilled Potatoes
- Burnt Ends Slider: Pickled Red Onions, Homemade BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Slider Roll
- Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage: Served with Cheddar Cubes, Sliced Pickles, Pepperoncini
- Smoked ‘N Fried Wings: Jumbo Wings Seasoned, Smoked, then Fried & tossed in Hot Honey BBQ Sauce
Visitors can also enjoy craft beers throughout the festival, featuring several local and regional brews like:
- Ivanhoe Park Guavacation
- Wicked Weed Burst Sour Strawberry Kiwi
- Central 28 Show Pigeon IPA
- Armed Forces Special Hops
- Motorworks Mango Habanero
