‘Bands, Brew & BBQ’ returns to SeaWorld Orlando

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

SeaWorld Orlando's Bands, Brew & BBQ

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando brings back the seasonal Bands, Brew & BBQ festival.

The festival runs for eight weekends, from July 6 through August 25.

Visitors are invited to stroll, listen to music and eat barbecue.

Harley-Davidson will be showcasing motorcycles in the park throughout the events.

On July 14, NASCAR’s Daytona International Speedway will be in the park, giving visitors a NASCAR experience.

Bands will have concerts at the Nautilus Theater; seats can be reserved.

The headline concert lineup is as follows:

  • July 6: Country Airwaves
  • July 7: Queensrÿche
  • July 13: Bryan Malpass
  • July 14: Locash
  • July 20: Classic Airwaves
  • July 21: P.O.D
  • July 27: HayFire
  • July 28: Mackenzie Porter
  • Aug 3: The Petty Experience
  • Aug 4: Hunter Hayes
  • Aug 10: Red Mint
  • August 11: Gabby Barrett
  • Aug 17: Midnight Rodeo
  • August 18: Quiet Riot
  • Aug 24: Bo Bice
  • August 25: Tracy Byrd

In addition to the live performances, Bands, Brew & BBQ will offer over 130 different craft brews, drinks and food.

Foods include:

  • Kansas City Style Ribs: Hickory Smoked Ribs, Dry Rubbed with Kansas City-Style Seasoning, garnished with a Gherkin
  • Texas Smoked Brisket: Sliced Brisket, Candied Jalapeño, Pickled Red Onions
  • Memphis Dry Ribs: Hickory Smoked Baby Back Ribs
  • BBQ Pulled Pork Loaded Baked Potato: Baked Potato Stuffed with Pulled Pork, Cheese, Green Onions, Sour Cream, Butter, Bacon, topped with BBQ Sauce
  • Smoked Chicken Leg: Smoked BBQ Chicken Leg Quarter with BBQ Dilled Potatoes
  • Burnt Ends Slider: Pickled Red Onions, Homemade BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Slider Roll
  • Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage: Served with Cheddar Cubes, Sliced Pickles, Pepperoncini
  • Smoked ‘N Fried Wings: Jumbo Wings Seasoned, Smoked, then Fried & tossed in Hot Honey BBQ Sauce

Visitors can also enjoy craft beers throughout the festival, featuring several local and regional brews like:

  • Ivanhoe Park Guavacation
  • Wicked Weed Burst Sour Strawberry Kiwi
  • Central 28 Show Pigeon IPA
  • Armed Forces Special Hops
  • Motorworks Mango Habanero

