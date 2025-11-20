Barricaded person draws a large law enforcement response in The Villages

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are currently on the scene of a barricaded suspect at Broxton Place within the Villages.

A Channel 9 reporter on scene said the situation involves a large law enforcement presence and is isolated to a single residence.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said some nearby residents have chosen to voluntarily evacuate and have stated there is no danger to the public.

Law enforcement has advised the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes while they manage the situation.

The identity of the suspect and the reason for the barricade have not been disclosed at this time.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

