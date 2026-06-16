Bay scallop season returns to Florida’s Nature Coast on July 1

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — One of Florida’s most popular summer traditions is returning to the Nature Coast.

Bay scallop season opens Tuesday, July 1, in Crystal River and Homosassa.

The season runs through Sept. 24 in the Levy, Citrus and Hernando counties region, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Scalloping allows visitors to snorkel shallow Gulf waters and search for bay scallops in seagrass flats.

Visitors typically use a mask, snorkel, fins and a mesh bag while looking for scallops in the clear coastal waters.

Local tourism officials describe the experience as part underwater treasure hunt and part seafood outing.

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The activity is popular with families and visitors of different experience levels. Local charter captains can also help visitors with licensing, equipment recommendations and guidance on scalloping areas.

Beyond the scallop harvest, visitors may also see dolphins, fish, rays and other marine life along Florida’s Nature Coast.

Crystal River and Homosassa are less than two hours from both Orlando and Tampa, making the season a popular summer day trip or weekend getaway.

Anyone planning to go scalloping should check current FWC rules, license requirements and bag limits before heading out.

For more information, visit Discover Crystal River’s website or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s bay scallop page.

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